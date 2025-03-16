Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,690,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.9 %

LYG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,824,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.