Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $15.72 on Friday. 85,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,927. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

