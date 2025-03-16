Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 63.7% in February

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX remained flat at $15.72 on Friday. 85,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,927. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.