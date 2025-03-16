iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 173,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,993. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTH. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

