LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 60,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

