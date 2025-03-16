LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 60,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
