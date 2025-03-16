Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Short Interest Down 33.6% in February

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lakeshore Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeshore Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeshore Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma in the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Lakeshore Biopharma Company Profile

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

