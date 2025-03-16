Sean Michael Walters Sells 8,454 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 3.2 %

DDOG opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.61, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after purchasing an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

