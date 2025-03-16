Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLGet Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORL. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

