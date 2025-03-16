Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $950,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $308.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

