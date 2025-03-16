Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,716 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 1.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 9.3 %

ITB stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

