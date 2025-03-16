EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,559,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.93. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile



Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

