Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 973 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 136,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.