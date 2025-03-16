Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.57. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

