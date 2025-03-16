Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.57. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on ADSK
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.