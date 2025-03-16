Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,211 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6,413.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,311,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,371,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

