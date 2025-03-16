Harbour Investments Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,827 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 343.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.