Insider Selling: Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Plantro Ltd. purchased 89,400 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,115,667.30.

On Thursday, January 16th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$26,967,768.22.

On Thursday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

DND stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.92 and a 12-month high of C$22.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DND shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

