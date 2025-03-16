Harbour Investments Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

