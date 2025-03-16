Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 8,752 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 279,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

