Hutchinson Capital Management CA Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 136,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

