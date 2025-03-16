Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 3,531,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,364,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

