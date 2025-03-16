Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Avalon Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Avalon Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

