Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.58 and traded as high as $59.99. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 20,341 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Oppenheimer Stock Up 2.4 %
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 11.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
