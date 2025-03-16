Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. 124,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 216,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

