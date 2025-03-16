Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.49. 124,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 216,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.
