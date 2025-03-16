Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $273.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

