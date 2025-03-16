Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,460,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 66,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,647,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

