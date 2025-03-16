Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Drops By 45.8%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 1,430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Price Performance

JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. JD Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

About JD Logistics

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

