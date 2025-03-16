Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Drops By 45.8%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 1,430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Logistics Price Performance
JDLGF remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. JD Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
About JD Logistics
