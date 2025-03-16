Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 13th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Keyence Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $10.52 on Friday, reaching $412.50. 3,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642. Keyence has a 12 month low of $318.35 and a 12 month high of $537.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.82.
Keyence Company Profile
