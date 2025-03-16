Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the February 13th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Keyence Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $10.52 on Friday, reaching $412.50. 3,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642. Keyence has a 12 month low of $318.35 and a 12 month high of $537.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.82.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

