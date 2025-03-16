Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Susquehanna upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on IFNNY
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infineon Technologies
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.