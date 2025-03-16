Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

