Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Declines By 50.0%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNNNF remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Friday. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

