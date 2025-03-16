Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Declines By 50.0%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

KNNNF remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Friday. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.