Short Interest in NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Increases By 43.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 720,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

NFI Group Stock Up 24.7 %

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

