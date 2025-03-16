Short Interest in NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Increases By 43.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 720,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
NFI Group Stock Up 24.7 %
Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.
NFI Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.