Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.70 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

