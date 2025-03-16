Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,764,000 after acquiring an additional 938,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $3,253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

