Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.15 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.85 ($0.80). 2,006,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,371,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.78).

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £378.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.79.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

About Mobico Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.