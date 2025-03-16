Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.15 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.85 ($0.80). 2,006,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,371,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.30 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £378.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.79.
About Mobico Group
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.