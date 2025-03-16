Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 23.9% – Time to Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) was up 23.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
