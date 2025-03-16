Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Yury Gryzlov Sells 2,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,328.43. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.