Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $66,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

SYK stock opened at $369.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.04 and its 200 day moving average is $373.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

