& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 500 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $5.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.10.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

