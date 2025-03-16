Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,092 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,762,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,143,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,366,000 after buying an additional 12,864,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,002,000 after buying an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,390,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after buying an additional 156,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

