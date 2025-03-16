Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Director Buys $37,000.00 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,665. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myomo Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MYO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

