BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSGU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 481,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,823,000 after buying an additional 381,221 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,831. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97.

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

About BrightSpring Health Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

