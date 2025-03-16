Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 110 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.82. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.