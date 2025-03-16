100,524 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.7 %

Under Armour stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

