AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

DHI opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

