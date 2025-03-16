Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

