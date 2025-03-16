Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 473 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

