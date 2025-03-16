Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rises By 100.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 1.9 %
OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.
Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile
