Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Rises By 100.0%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

