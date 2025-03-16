JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 210,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 78,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

