Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,869,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

