69,412 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 649.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 84,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 672,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,104 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

