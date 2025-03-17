Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,338,214.86. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.