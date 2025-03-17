Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,500,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $395.63 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.95 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

